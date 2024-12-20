PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's producer prices continued their steep falling trend in November, data from the statistical office INSEE reported Friday.Producer prices in the domestic market fell 5.2 percent on a yearly basis, though slower than the 6.0 percent decline in October. Further, prices decreased for the twelfth successive month.Data showed that prices of mining and quarrying products, energy, and water plunged 14.7 percent after falling 16.8 percent. Similarly, coke and refined petroleum product prices tumbled 13.2 percent, and prices of manufactured products dropped 0.5 percent.Month-on-month, producer prices in the home market increased at a faster pace of 3.2 percent in November versus a 0.9 percent gain in October.The annual decline in overall producer prices eased to 3.8 percent from 4.9 percent. On a monthly basis, total producer price inflation accelerated to 2.7 percent in November from 0.8 percent a month ago.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX