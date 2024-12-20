Enel will retrofit a battery energy storage system (BESS) at its pumped hydro storage plant in Bergamo, northern Italy. The EU-backed BESS will serve as an additional energy reservoir, ensuring an uninterrupted power supply. From ESS News Italian energy company Enel will integrate a 4 MW/8 MWh lithium-ion BESS with the 43. 4 MW Dossi pumped storage hydroelectric power plant, in Bergamo, Italy. Enel's BESS4Hydro project, backed by the European Union's Innovation Fund, aims to improve the efficiency and flexibility of hydroelectric energy storage. The battery will act as a secondary reservoir, ...

