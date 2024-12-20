WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States has announced that bilateral market access negotiations on goods and services with Uzbekistan has been completed.The talks were part of Uzbekistan's efforts to accede to the World Trade Organization.Uzbekistan applied for WTO accession in 1994 and began actively working toward WTO accession in 2020.'Uzbekistan's strong commitment to advance negotiations has resulted in significant progress during the past two years, including the successful conclusion of our bilateral agreement,' United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai said in a statement.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX