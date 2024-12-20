ROME (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden will have an audience with Pope Francis in Vatican on January 10 to discuss efforts to advance peace around the world.Biden accepted the Pope's invitation to visit the Vatican in a phone call Thursday.The two leaders discussed efforts to advance peace around the world during the holiday season. The President thanked the Pope for his continued advocacy to alleviate global suffering, including his work to advance human rights and protect religious freedoms.Biden will travel to Italian capital Rome from January 9 to 12. During the visist, Biden wil also meet Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.'He will meet with Italy's leaders to highlight the strength of the U.S.-Italy relationship, thank Prime Minister Meloni for her strong leadership of the G7 over the past year, and discuss important challenges facing the world,' the White House said.Most probably, it will mark President Biden's last official foreign tour before he steps down later next month.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX