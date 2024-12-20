WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control has imposed sanctions on Georgia's Internal Affairs Minister and a top official from Ministry of Internal Affairs for their role in the brutal crackdowns on media members, opposition figures, and protesters - including during demonstrations throughout 2024.Georgia's Minister of Internal Affairs Vakhtang Gomelauri and Deputy Head of the Special Task Department Mirza Kezevadze have overseen the violence perpetrated by the Special Task Department during protests before the passage of the 'foreign influence law' in May.During protests, the Special Task Department violently targeted political opposition leaders, journalists, and youth activists who were peacefully expressing their views, the Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control said.'In the wake of Georgia's election, key officials in the Ministry of Internal Affairs engaged in a severe and vicious crackdown against their own people, including the intentional targeting of journalists and use of violence,' said Acting Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Bradley T. Smith. 'The United States remains committed to holding accountable those who seek to limit the rights of their citizens and undermine fundamental freedoms - in Georgia and around the world.'In late November, mass protests erupted across the country in response to Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze's announcement that Georgia would suspend talks on accession to the European Union. Security forces from the Ministry of Internal Affairs' Special Task Department responded to protests with disproportionate violence to suppress dissent and discourage protesters. The Special Task Department utilized tactics including mass beatings, verbal abuse, and threats of sexual violence. Police violence by members of the Special Task Department occurred while individuals were in police custody, in detention, and at locations outside the protest area. The Special Task Department also deliberately targeted journalists as they reported on the violence and repeatedly abused detained protesters.The Department of State is also taking further steps to impose visa restrictions on additional Georgian individuals and their family members, including law enforcement and security officials who were involved in the violence against protesters, and municipal government officials who abused their power to restrict fundamental freedoms, including the right to vote without coercion or intimidation.Separately, on Thursday, the United Kingdom designated five individuals responsible for human rights violations in Georgia.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX