WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Emeren Group Ltd. (SOL), Friday announced the sale of its 2.8 MWdc Maine solar project to Altus Power, Inc. (AMPS), a provider of clean electric power.The company expects the sale to highlight its ability to deliver COD projects efficiently, and strengthen its position in the U.S. market.Following the transaction, Altus will use the project to deliver clean, sustainable energy to local communities, contributing to Maine's renewable energy objectives.During the pre-market hours, Emeren's stock is trading at $1.8, up 0.56 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX