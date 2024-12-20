Walmart and Nexamp have agreed to develop 31 community solar projects in Maine, Massachusetts, New York, Illinois, and Minnesota. They expect to deploy more than 120 MW of solar capacity. From pv magazine USA Walmart and Nexamp have revealed plans to develop 31 community solar projects across five US states, with more than 120 MW of solar capacity in total. A Nexamp spokesperson told pv magazine USA that the company expects the new solar projects to begin going online in mid-2025 and on into 2026. Nexamp said that the projects are expected to create more than 1,500 new jobs during their construction ...

