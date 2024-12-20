LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK retailers reported a moderate fall in retail sales in December despite festive season, the Distributive Trades Survey from the Confederation of British Industry showed on Friday.The retail sales balance rose to -15 percent in December from -18 percent in November. The score was forecast to improve more sharply to -10 percent. Sales were down for the third straight month.A net 11 percent of retailers expect sales to fall again in January and a net 18 percent forecast sales volume to remain below seasonal norms in January.The internet sales volume also decreased in December. The corresponding balance fell to -8 percent from -12 percent in November. About 6 percent said online sales will growth next month.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX