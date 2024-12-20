EasyVista announces the successful completion of its acquisition of a majority shareholding in OTRS Group, a prominent ITSM provider headquartered in Germany and listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. With this acquisition, the Eurazeo-backed company is on track to exceed €70 million in sales by the end of the year, with half of it being generated outside of France.

EasyVista has completed and closed the acquisition of a total of over 90% of OTRS shares. The company intends to acquire the remaining shares in OTRS by means of a voluntary public takeover offer combined with a delisting, as well as to carry out a squeeze-out procedure.

With the acquisition of OTRS, EasyVista will be able to accelerate its expansion across the European market to gain a foothold in Germany. A leading provider of IT service management and security incident response solutions listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, OTRS generated revenues of more than €12 million in 2023 in 56 countries, 55% of which were in Germany. OTRS supports more than 850 clients worldwide, including Airbus and Porsche, and has also developed a range of services tailored to SMEs and SMBs.

Since Eurazeo became a majority shareholder, EasyVista has tripled its recurring revenue and significantly strengthened its IT services technology platform, which now includes a complete suite of IT service management, remote support, IT monitoring and self-healing technologies. EasyVista's customers include leading companies, such as the American Red Cross, US Foods and Goldman Sachs in the USA, Aéroports de Paris and Vinci in France, Unicaja in Spain, and Galp in Portugal, underscoring its ambition to play a leading role in the global IT solutions market.

Patrice Barbedette, CEO of EasyVista, declared: "We are thrilled to welcome OTRS into the EasyVista family and are proud to have successfully completed this acquisition in such a short timeframe, a testament to the shared vision and confidence of OTRS shareholders in EasyVista's ambitions. This acquisition not only accelerates our international growth but also strengthens our IT services platform and IT security offering, further solidifying our position as a leading global player."

André Mindermann, Co-founder and CEO of OTRS Group, declared: "I'm very happy that OTRS is now joining forces with EasyVista to create Europe's leading IT solutions platform. We look forward to working together to meet the most critical IT needs of organizations worldwide.

About OTRS Group

OTRS Group is the manufacturer and the world's largest provider of the enterprise service management suite OTRS. It offers companies industry-independent software solutions for structured communication in customer service, IT service management and security management. In addition to the core product OTRS, the security solution STORM ensures efficient cybersecurity incident management and transparent documentation in accordance with standards such as ISO 27001.

For more information, visit https://otrs.com/

About EasyVista

EasyVista is a leading IT software provider delivering comprehensive IT solutions, including service management, remote support, IT monitoring, and self-healing technologies. EasyVista empowers companies to embrace a customer-focused, proactive, and predictive approach to IT service, support, and operations. EasyVista is dedicated to understanding and exceeding customer expectations, ensuring seamless and superior IT experiences.

Today, EasyVista supports more than 3,000 companies worldwide in accelerating digital transformation, enhancing employee productivity, reducing operating costs, and boosting satisfaction for both employees and customers across various industries, including financial services, healthcare, education, and manufacturing. For more information, visit www.easyvista.com.

