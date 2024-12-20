WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - As the Biden administration continues to accelerate the United States' transition to a clean energy economy, the President announced a new climate target for the United States: a 61-66 percent reduction in 2035 from 2005 levels in economy-wide net greenhouse gas emissions.It keeps the United States on a steeper path to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions, economy-wide, by no later than 2050.In connection with this announcement, the United States is making a formal submission of this new target to the United Nations Climate Change secretariat as its next NDC, or the U.S. Nationally Determined Contribution, under the Paris Agreement.Speaking about the more ambitious climate friendly target Thursday, White House National Climate Adviser Ali Zaidi said the U.S. is now adding more capacity to its grid than it has in decades. 'Ninety-six percent of that electricity will be clean. Helped by clearer rules and faster permitting, pioneering offshore wind farms are delivering clean power, retired nuclear plants are coming back online, America is racing forward on solar and batteries - not just the deployment but also the means to stamp those products 'made in America,' he told reporters.'The Biden-Harris administration may be about to leave office, but we're confident in America's ability to rally around this new climate goal, because while the United States federal government under President Trump may put climate action on the back burner, the work to contain climate change is going to continue in the United States with commitment and passion and belief,' said Senior Adviser to the President for International Climate Policy John Podesta.As part of achieving its 2035 NDC emissions target, the United States anticipates it can reduce methane emissions by at least 35 percent from 2005 levels in 2035. Cutting methane emissions is among the fastest ways to reduce near-term warming and is an essential complement to CO2 mitigation.The 2035 NDC aligns with President Biden's target of a net zero greenhouse gas economy no later than 2050.Under the Paris Agreement, countries are required to develop nationally determined contributions, or NDCs, that collectively advance global progress on climate change.In April 2021, the United States committed to reduce CO2 emissions by 50 to 52 percent in 2030.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX