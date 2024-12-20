WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) Friday announced that it will continue to work with the U.K. Competition and Markets Authority to address concerns about the substantial lessening of competition in the U.K. market related to the proposed acquisition of Ansys, Inc. (ANSS).After the first phase study, the CMA has revealed that the merger will be referred for an in-depth, phase 2 investigation unless the parties offer an acceptable undertaking to address these competition concerns.Responding to the recent findings of CMA, Synopsys stated that it has already taken steps to address all concerns.Further, the software company emphasized that its proposed deal, expected to close in the first half of 2025, will address the increasing customer demands for system design solutions.During the pre-market hours, Synopsys's stock is falling 2.30 percent, to $482 on the Nasdaq.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX