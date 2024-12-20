Anzeige
Freitag, 20.12.2024
Eine 1.100%-Krypto-Aktie, die MicroStrategy alt aussehen lässt…
WKN: A0KES9 | ISIN: US3765461070
20.12.2024 14:38 Uhr
Gladstone Investment Corporation Acquires Nielsen-Kellerman

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2024 / Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) ("Gladstone Investment") is pleased to announce its acquisition of Nielsen-Kellerman, Inc. ("Nielsen-Kellerman" or the "Company") on December 19, 2024. This transaction was executed in collaboration with Nielsen-Kellerman's executive leadership team, with Gladstone Investment providing both equity capital and senior secured debt to facilitate the acquisition.

Nielsen-Kellerman designs, manufactures, and distributes a wide range of rugged, waterproof environmental measurement and sports performance instruments. The Company's product line serves a broad spectrum of users, from outdoor enthusiasts and competitive athletes to professionals in specialized technical fields, all of whom rely on the Company's precision instruments in challenging environments.

Erika Highland, Senior Managing Director of Gladstone Investment, expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition: "Nielsen-Kellerman's track record of innovation and their unwavering commitment to product excellence make them an ideal addition to Gladstone's portfolio. Their unique position in the market, coupled with their reputation for creating durable, high-performance instruments, presents exciting opportunities for growth. We're eager to leverage our resources and expertise to help the Company expand its market reach and enhance its product offerings."

David Dullum, President of Gladstone Investment, added, "This buyout aligns well with our investment thesis of acquiring companies with the stability of meaningful brands and an experienced management team as well as exciting growth opportunities to create long-term value for our shareholders."

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments in lower middle market businesses in the United States in connection with acquisitions, changes in control and recapitalizations. Additional information on the transaction can be found at www.gladstoneinvestment.com.

For Investor Relations inquiries related to any of the monthly dividend paying Gladstone funds, please visit www.gladstone.com.

Forward-looking Statements:

The statements in this press release regarding the longer-term prospects of Gladstone Investment, Nielsen-Kellerman and its management team, and the ability of Gladstone Investment or Nielsen-Kellerman to grow and expand are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements inherently involve certain risks and uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Although these statements are based on Gladstone Investment's current plans that are believed to be reasonable as of the date of this press release, a number of factors could cause actual results and conditions to differ materially from these forward-looking statements, including those factors described from time to time in Gladstone Investment's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Gladstone Investment undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

For further information: Gladstone Investment Corporation, (703) 287-5893

SOURCE: Gladstone Investment Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
