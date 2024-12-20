ARLINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BAE Systems plc (BA.L), Friday announced that the company has secured a total of $68 million in contracts to supply an additional 44 Cold Weather All-Terrain Vehicles to the U.S. Army.The contract comprises of $48 million as an add-on to the existing full-rate production contract, awarded in August 2022, and the remaining amount is allocated for 2025 funding.Currently, BAE's stock is trading at 1,151 pence, down 1.29 percent on the London Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX