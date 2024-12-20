OPAP enjoys a leading and growing position in the Greek and Cypriot gaming markets. The majority of its revenue, from land-based activities, is supported by exclusive prepaid licences. To complement these activities, OPAP has developed a strong presence in the regulated online markets, where, by definition, there is greater competition. Management's strategy is to grow its customer interactions in both the online and offline worlds, through a combination of rejuvenating its older games and developing new games that appeal to broader demographics, while maintaining its leading corporate and social responsibility credentials.

