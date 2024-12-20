BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's unemployment rate increased for the second straight month in November, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed Friday.The registered jobless rate rose to 5.0 percent in November from 4.7 percent in October. In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 5.5 percent.There were 89,897 registered unemployed people in November, compared to 86,269 in October.During November, the total number of employed persons was 1.712 million, a decrease of 1.1 percent over the month.During the January to November period, as compared to the same period of the previous year, the total number of persons in employment increased by 1.9 percent, the agency said.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX