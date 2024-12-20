PANAMA (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL):Earnings: $303 million in Q4 vs. -$48 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.23 in Q4 vs. -$0.04 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Carnival Corporation & plc reported adjusted earnings of $186 million or $0.14 per share for the period.Analysts projected $0.07 per share Revenue: $5.938 billion in Q4 vs. $5.397 billion in the same period last year.: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.00Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX