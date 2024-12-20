LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovenia's producer prices continued their declining trend in November, figures from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed on Friday.Industrial producer prices dropped 0.4 percent year-on-year in November, slower than the 1.3 percent decline in October. Prices have been falling since January.The prices of products for sale on the domestic market decreased by 0.9 percent, while those on non-domestic markets increased by 0.1 percent.Among the main sectors, prices for electricity supply alone fell 2.1 percent annually in November, and those for manufacturing and mining and quarrying fell by 0.3 percent.On a monthly basis, output prices rebounded 0.5 percent versus a 0.5 fall in October.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX