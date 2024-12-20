KB Components AB: KB Components acquires Finnish-Estonian plastic injection molding company

KB Components has finalized the acquisition of Finnish-Estonian company Plastone, which specializes in plastic injection molding. Through the acquisition, KB Component strengthens its manufacturing capacity, broadens its customer base and takes further steps in its global growth strategy.

Plastone was founded in 1980 and currently has approximately 200 employees at its three production facilities - one in Finland and two in Estonia. The company's expected turnover amounts to EUR 30 million, and the company has a diversified customer base in the health care, industry and electronics segments. The company has around sixty injection molding machines with clamping forces of 5 - 1000 tons and also offers assembly of complete solutions.

"The acquisition is a strategic step that strengthens our product portfolio and is a valuable addition to our business area 'Medical'. We look forward to integrating the company into our operations and benefiting from their extensive expertise", says Stefan Andersson, CEO of KB Components.

The deal is being consolidated as of today.

For additional information, please contact:

Stefan Andersson, CEO +46 (0) 70 249 97 60

Maria Gumabon, CFO +46 (0) 735 95 51 37, maria.gumabon@kbcomponents.com

About KB Components

KB Components supplies products for light vehicles, heavy vehicles, medical, industrial, furniture, lightning, chrome plating and industrial windows. We specialize in providing high-quality polymer components across all areas, as supported by the corresponding certifications we hold. We proudly supply some of the world's leading OEMs with innovative plastic and composite solutions, including polymer components, in all business areas. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market.