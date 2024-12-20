COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - Lufthansa Group (DLAKF) is purchasing more Airbus long-haul aircraft, increasing its firm orders for A350-1000 aircraft from ten to 15.The order will be delivered between 2028 and 2030. The total value of the order is around two billion US dollars at the list price.With a total of 60 A350-900s and 15 A350-1000s, the Lufthansa Group is one of the largest A350 customers worldwide.Carsten Spohr, Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO of Deutsche Lufthansa AG: 'Our today's order underscores our great confidence in our long-standing, close and successful partnership with Airbus. With the state-of-the-art A350 long-haul jets, we are accelerating the largest fleet modernization in our history. We are investing more than ever before in our history to make air transport more sustainable, to achieve our CO? reduction targets and at the same time offer our customers the highest level of comfort with a first-class travel experience.'Including today's order, the Lufthansa Group has ordered 770 aircraft from Airbus throughout its history and is proud to be the Airbus' largest customer worldwide.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX