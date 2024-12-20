Serstech recruits new Chief Commercial Officer

Niclas Ekström will join Serstech as Chief Commercial Officer on March 24, 2025.



Niclas has more than 25 years of experience in international sales and commercial leadership roles as Marketing Director, Product Director, Head of Sales and Managing Director. He has a MSc degree in business administration and economics and will be a member of the senior management team of Serstech.



"I'm excited to welcome Niclas to Serstech and our management team. With his solid background and experience, Niclas will bring invaluable expertise to Serstech", says Stefan Sandor, Serstech CEO.

For further information, please contact:

Stefan Sandor,

CEO, Serstech AB Phone: +46 739 606 067

Email: ss@serstech.com

or

Thomas Pileby,

Chairman of the Board, Serstech AB Phone: +46 702 072 643

Email: tp@serstech.com

or visit: www.serstech.com

Certified advisor to Serstech is Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB (SKMG).



About Serstech

Serstech delivers solutions for chemical identification and has customers around the world, mainly in the safety and security industry. Typical customers are customs, police authorities, security organizations and first responders. The solutions and technology are however not limited to security applications and potentially any industry using chemicals of some kind could be addressed by Serstech's solution. Serstech's head office is in Sweden and all production is done in Sweden.

Serstech is traded at Nasdaq First North Growth Market and more information about the company can be found at www.serstech.com