Montag, 11.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Desert Gold: Zahlen untermauern das Potential
WKN: A1W48J | ISIN: SE0005365095 | Ticker-Symbol: 284
Frankfurt
11.08.25 | 08:41
0,033 Euro
-2,94 % -0,001
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.08.2025 12:54 Uhr
81 Leser
Serstech Receives 1.7 MSEK Order from Vietnam

Serstech has today received an order worth 1.7 MSEK from its Vietnamese partner, Allianz Technics. The end customer is the Vietnamese Coast Guard.

The order includes Serstech Arx mkII instruments, accessories, and software, and will be delivered and invoiced during the third quarter of 2025.

For further information, please contact:
Stefan Sandor,
CEO, Serstech AB Phone: +46 739 606 067
Email: ss@serstech.com

or

Thomas Pileby,
Chairman of the Board, Serstech AB Phone: +46 702 072 643
Email: tp@serstech.com
or visit: www.serstech.com

This is information that Serstech AB (publ.) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above at 12:50 CET on August 11, 2025.

Certified advisor to Serstech is Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB (SKMG).

About Serstech

Serstech delivers solutions for chemical identification and has customers around the world, mainly in the safety and security industry. Typical customers are customs, police authorities, security organizations and first responders. The solutions and technology are however not limited to security applications and potentially any industry using chemicals of some kind could be addressed by Serstech's solution. Serstech's head office is in Sweden and design, development and production are done in Sweden.

Serstech is traded at Nasdaq First North Growth Market and more information about the company can be found at www.serstech.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
