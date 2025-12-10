Anzeige
Mittwoch, 10.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
China zieht den Stecker - Lithiumpreis explodiert, Südamerika wird zum Gamechanger
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.12.2025 12:36 Uhr
Serstech receives 4.2 MSEK order from India

Serstech has today received a 4.2 MSEK order from its Indian partner, Kapri Corp. The order includes the Serstech Arx mkII and related software and will be delivered and invoiced in Q1 2026.

For further information, please contact:

Stefan Sandor,

CEO, Serstech AB Phone: +46 739 606 067

Email: ss@serstech.com

or

Thomas Pileby,

Chairman of the Board, Serstech AB Phone: +46 702 072 643

Email: tp@serstech.com

or visit: www.serstech.com

This is information that Serstech AB (publ.) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above at 12:35 CET on December 10, 2025.

Certified advisor to Serstech is Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB (SKMG).

About Serstech

Serstech delivers solutions for chemical identification and has customers around the world, mainly in the safety and security industry. Typical customers are customs, police authorities, security organizations and first responders. The solutions and technology are however not limited to security applications and potentially any industry using chemicals of some kind could be addressed by Serstech's solution. Serstech's head office is in Sweden and all production is done in Sweden.

Serstech is traded at Nasdaq First North Growth Market and more information about the company can be found at www.serstech.com


