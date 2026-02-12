Anzeige
Top-Ergebnisse: 1,75 g/t Gold über 30,4 Meter + massives Tagebau-Potenzial
WKN: A1W48J | ISIN: SE0005365095 | Ticker-Symbol: 284
Frankfurt
12.02.26 | 08:05
0,031 Euro
-1,90 % -0,001
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SERSTECH AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SERSTECH AB 5-Tage-Chart
12.02.2026 15:18 Uhr
Serstech: Delayed recognition of revenue of previously communicated Saudi order

The previously communicated order from Serstech's Saudi partner, Anfas, will be recognized as revenue in 2026, instead of in Q4 2025 as previously stated. The delay is due to the customer not adhering to the approved prepayment plan.

The order value remains unchanged at 2.3 MSEK.

For further information, please contact:

Stefan Sandor,

CEO, Serstech AB Phone: +46 739 606 067

Email: ss@serstech.com

or

Thomas Pileby,

Chairman of the Board, Serstech AB Phone: +46 702 072 643

Email: tp@serstech.com

or visit: www.serstech.com

This is information that Serstech AB (publ.) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above at 15:10 CET on February 12, 2026.

Certified advisor to Serstech is Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB (SKMG).

About Serstech

Serstech delivers solutions for chemical identification and has customers around the world, mainly in the safety and security industry. Typical customers are customs, police authorities, security organizations and first responders. The solutions and technology are however not limited to security applications and potentially any industry using chemicals of some kind could be addressed by Serstech's solution. Serstech's head office is in Sweden and all production is done in Sweden.

Serstech is traded at Nasdaq First North Growth Market and more information about the company can be found at www.serstech.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
