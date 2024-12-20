Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 20, 2024) - Robin Dunbar, President and Chief Executive Officer, Grid Metals Corp. ("Grid Metals" or the "Company") (TSXV: GRDM), shares their Company's story in an interview with TMX Group.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G23OmJuNv0c

The View From The C-Suite video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest View From The C-Suite visit https://www.tsx.com/en/c-suite

About Grid Metals Corp (TSXV: GRDM)

Grid Metals is focused on exploration and development in southeastern Manitoba with three key projects in the Bird River area.

The Makwa Property (Ni-Cu-PGM-Co), which is subject to an Option and Joint Venture Agreement with Teck Resources Limited ("Teck"). Teck can earn up to a 70% interest in Makwa by incurring a total of $17.3 million, comprising project expenditures ($15.7 million) and cash payments or equity participation ($1.6 million) with Grid. Makwa is located on the south arm of the Bird River Greenstone Belt. The Mayville Property (Cu-Ni) is located on the north arm of the Bird River Greenstone Belt. Grid owns 100% of the Mayville Property subject to a minority interest. The Company is currently drilling at Mayville. The Donner Lithium Project is adjacent to the Mayville Property, and Grid owns 75% of the project.

All of the Company's southeastern Manitoba projects are located on the ancestral lands of the Sagkeeng First Nation with whom the Company maintains an Exploration Agreement.

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

To learn more, visit: https://gridmetalscorp.com/

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/234782

SOURCE: Toronto Stock Exchange