Tel Aviv, Israel--(Newsfile Corp. - December 20, 2024) - oceansix Future Paths Ltd. ("Oceansix" or the "Company"), announces that its Request to Approve a Debt Settlement filed with the Tel Aviv District Court in Israel pursuant to the Israeli Insolvency and Financial Rehabilitation Law, 5778-2018, previously announced on November 28, 2024, has been approved by the Court. In furtherance thereof the Company wishes to publish the following Notice:

In the District Court

Tel Aviv-Yafo Insolvency Case 73920-11-24

Before Hon. Judge H. Brenner In the matter of: The Insolvency and Economic Rehabilitation Law, 2018

The Insolvency and Economic Rehabilitation Regulations, 2019 "Insolvency Law" And in the matter of: Oceansix Future Paths Ltd., Company No. 514090026 "The Company" And in the matter of: The Official Receiver for Insolvency and Economic Rehabilitation - Corporate Department "The Official Receiver" And in the matter of: The Israel Securities Authority "The Authority"





Notice Regarding Filing of Debt Arrangement Approval Motion and Invitation to Submit Debt Claims

According to the decision of the Tel Aviv-Yafo District Court (Hon. Deputy President Judge H. Brenner) dated December 19, 2024, notice is hereby given that Oceansix Future Paths Ltd., Company No. 514090026 (hereinafter: "the Company") has submitted to the aforementioned Court a motion for approval of its proposed debt arrangement (hereinafter: "the Motion") within the framework of Insolvency Case 73920-11-24.

Any creditor claiming a debt from the Company who is not mentioned in Form 1 attached to the Motion, and/or who disputes the amount of debt owed to them as detailed in said Form 1, must submit a debt claim to the Company within 30 days from the date of publication of this notice, namely by January 19, 2025 at 5:00 PM (Israel Time), by submitting it to the Company's legal representatives whose details are below.

Any person or other entity who believes they may be harmed by the proposed debt arrangement must submit their objection to the Motion within 14 days from the date of publication of this notice, namely by January 5, 2025 at 5:00 PM (Israel Time), by submitting it to the Company's legal representatives whose details are below.

A copy of the Debt Arrangement Approval request and additional details can be obtained by contacting the law firm of Gornitzky & Co., representing the Company, by phone - 03-7109191 or by email at lironka@Gornitzky.com, Galm@Gornitzky.com.

Amnon Biss, Adv.

Gornitzky & Co.

Company's Legal Representatives

