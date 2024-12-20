Boron One Holdings Inc.: Boron One Announces Extension to Early Warrant Exercise Incentive Program

VICTORIA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2024 / Boron One Holdings Inc. ("Boron One" or the "Company") (TSXV:BONE) announces today the extension (the "Extension") of the early exercise period (the "Early Exercise Period") of its previously announced warrant exercise incentive program (the "Program") to January 9, 2025.

Further to its press releases dated November 22, 2024 and December 9, 2024, the Early Exercise Period commenced at 9:00 a.m. (Vancouver time) on December 10, 2024 and was set to terminate at 5:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on December 24, 2024. Upon approval of the TSX Venture Exchange granting the Extension, the Early Exercise Period shall now terminate at 5:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on January 9, 2025.

All other terms of the Program remain the same.

About Boron One Holdings Inc.

Boron One Holdings Inc. is an international mineral exploration and development company with boron assets in Serbia. Headquartered in Victoria, B.C., Canada, Boron One's shares are traded on the Exchange under the symbol "BONE". For detailed information please see Boron One's website at www.boronone.com or the Company's filed documents at www.sedarplus.ca

For further information, please contact: Boron's Public Quotations: Boron One Holdings Inc Canada Blake Fallis, General Manager TSX Venture: BONE Phone: 1-250- 384-1999 or 1-888-289-3746 Berlin: EKV info@boronone.com US: SEC 12G3-2(B) #82-4432ERVFF www.boronone.com OTCBB: ERVFF

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information. Such forward-looking information is provided to inform the Company's shareholders and potential investors about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as "anticipate", "proposed", "estimates", "would", "expects", "intends", "plans", "may", "will", and similar expressions.

Forward-looking information is based on a number of factors and assumptions that have been used to develop such information, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The forward-looking information in this press release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

