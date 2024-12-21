INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Zepbound (tirzepatide) for the treatment of moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea or OSA in adults with obesity, to be used in combination with a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity, Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) said in a statement on Friday.The approval was based on results from the SURMOUNT-OSA phase 3 clinical trials, which evaluated Zepbound (10 mg or 15 mg) for the treatment of moderate-to-severe OSA in adults with obesity, with and without positive airway pressure (PAP) therapy over the course of a year. Zepbound was about five times more effective than placebo in reducing breathing disruptions in adults not on PAP therapy, leading to 25 fewer breathing disruptions per hour with Zepbound and five with placebo.In adults on PAP therapy, Zepbound led to 29 fewer breathing disruptions per hour compared to six with placebo. After one year, 42% of adults on Zepbound and 50% of adults on Zepbound with PAP therapy experienced remission or mild, non-symptomatic OSA, compared to 16% and 14% on placebo, respectively.Obstructive sleep apnea is a sleep-related breathing disorder characterized by complete or partial collapses of the upper airway during sleep, which can lead to pauses in breathing (apnea) or shallow breathing (hypopnea) and a potential decrease in oxygen saturation and/or waking from sleep. One of the hallmarks of OSA is snoring, but fatigue, excessive daytime sleepiness and disrupted sleep are also key symptoms, making this serious condition easily overlooked.The company warned that Zepbound can cause side effects such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, constipation, abdominal (stomach) discomfort and pain, injection site reactions, fatigue, hypersensitivity (allergic) reactions (typically fever and rash), burping, hair loss and gastroesophageal reflux disease.For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX