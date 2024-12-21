Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 20, 2024) - Bluesky Digital Assets Corp., (CSE: BTC), (OTCQB: BTCWF), ("Bluesky" or the "Corporation") announced today that it had raised $771,549 CAD via the exercise of 1,695,712 Warrants at a price of $0.445 CAD per Warrant. The Corporation also raised an additional $325,000 CAD via the exercise of 5,000,000 Warrants at a price of $0.065 CAD per Warrant. The Corporation further announced that it had raised an additional $62,500 CAD via the exercise of 1,250,000 Warrants at a price of $0.05 CAD per Warrant and the Corporation also settled a combined amount of $126,000 CAD in debt via the issuance of 200,000 Common Shares at a price of $0.63 CAD per Common Share. Combined, the Corporation raised a total of $1,159,049 CAD via the exercise of the Warrants. No change of control resulted in the issuance of the Common Shares related to the exercise of the Warrants. All proceeds raised from the Warrant Exercises will be allocated towards further advancing the Corporation's AI development and AI business endeavors and for general working capital purposes.

About Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp, has created a high value digital enterprise at the intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain and Web3 business solutions. Leveraging its success as an early adopter providing proprietary technology solutions, Bluesky has invested in its Roadmap. Bluesky's platform, BlueskyINTEL, is well positioned to leverage the current exponential growth of Artificial Intelligence ("AI") and Blockchain based technologies through a tightly focus built collaborative platform. This innovative web platform offering supports and better enables businesses to adopt and utilize these emerging and developing technologies.

For more information please visit Bluesky at: www.blueskydigitalassets.com or www.blueskyintel.com

Please also follow us on Linkedin at: www.linkedin.com/company/bluesky-digital-assets/

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain assumptions, estimates, and other forward-looking statements regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are subject to factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made as of the date of this document and the Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such. Neither CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. We seek safe harbor.

- 30 -

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/234850

SOURCE: Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.