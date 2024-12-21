On December 9th, the exhibition "Longevity in the Tao of Chrysanthemum: The Artistic World of Qi Baishi," supported by Kweichow Moutai Group, opened at the Athens University History Museum.

Gao Shan(R3), and Petros Tatoulis(R2), took a group photo with other guests at the opening ceremony of the exhibition. (Photo: Business Wire)

Featuring the works of Qi Baishi, a renowned Chinese painter, the exhibition highlights the unique charm of traditional Chinese culture for Western audiences, while advancing cultural exchange and mutual understanding between China and Greece.

Gao Shan, Chairman of the Labor Union at Kweichow Moutai Distillery (Group) Co., Ltd., remarked on the significance of the event, saying, "Qi Baishi employed distinctive Eastern painting techniques to convey the Chinese perspective of the world. Athens, a city celebrated for its great masters and masterpieces, is the perfect setting to showcase the work of Qi Baishi, one of the most outstanding Chinese painters of the 20th century. This meeting of masters is a truly wonderful encounter."

He added, "Moutai is dedicated to 'spreading its fragrance around the world.' Our visit to Athens is not only a testament to the deep friendship between China and Greece but also a hope that the brands of our two nations can serve as a bridge to deepen this bond."

Petros Tatoulis, former Deputy Minister of Culture of Greece and former Regional Governor of the Peloponnese, emphasized the shared historical richness of China and Greece. He noted, "Qi Baishi is not only an exceptional Chinese artist but also a significant figure in world art history. His works reflect Chinese culture in a profound way, much like Moutai."

On the morning of December 10th, the Kweichow Moutai Cultural Experience Center was inaugurated in central Athens, offering enhanced services and cultural experiences to Greek consumers. This center aims to be a pivotal platform for the flourishing of Sino-Greek cultural relations.

In the evening, the "Meeting Bosom Friends, Bonding by the Aegean Sea" 2024 Moutai Night in Greece event took place at Zappeion Hall in Athens. Artists from both nations came together to deliver a stunning artistic showcase that blended traditional Chinese culture with ancient Greek civilization, celebrating the harmonious integration of the two cultures.

