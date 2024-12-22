Bounty Bay: BountyBay Secures Investment From Animoca Brands

Aiming for deeper services in decentralized P2P trading & service exchanges, such as influencer services for brands

New features, TradeOS - the next-generation PayFi under-layer, is launching soon

TradeOS will empower BountyBay's first Omni-chain Meme DEX as bridge-free trading solutions

Collaborating with Aethir for AI agent extensions

BountyBay, a pioneering PayFi infrastructure and decentralized P2P trading platform for products & services, has announced the investment from Animoca Brands - a global leader in blockchain and consumer-facing innovative Web3 products. This marks a major milestone in the company's journey to revolutionize digital trading by introducing groundbreaking solutions that combine blockchain technology with user-centric design.

Driving Web3 Transformation With Animoca Brands

This investment represents a strategic milestone for Bounty Bay. It propels Bounty Bay toward deeper integration with Animoca's ecosystem, unlocking great synergies with Web3 leading projects and communities. Bounty Bay will work hand in hand with the Animoca ecosystem to drive more innovations in enhancing global on-chain consumer experiences.

Expanding Into the Border Market With Kaia and LINE Mini-App



Besides existing Telegram ecosystem coverage, BountyBay is collaborating with Kaia to develop a new LINE Mini-App tailored to high-value Web3 audiences in Asia (Japan, Vietnam, Taiwan, etc.). This expansion empowers BountyBay to penetrate key markets with culturally localized tools, bridging mainstream adoption and more real-world practices.

Innovating With AI: Partnership With Aethir



In parallel with the investment, BountyBay is also running a series of collaborations with Aethir - the leading DePIN project - for community growth and the exploration of AI-powered functionalities in the P2P trading market. This collaboration aims to harness AI's potential to enhance trading analytics, automate workflows, and improve overall efficiency, pushing the boundaries of what decentralized platforms can offer.

Coming Soon, Introducing TradeOS - The New Era of Decentralized Product & Services Exchanges



BountyBay is set to redefine P2P trading with the upcoming launch of TradeOS Protocols. Designed as a next-generation modular trading system. TradeOS aims to address the key inefficiency in traditional P2P trading platforms:

Expensive platform take rate

Slow payout time for exchange parties

Data and liquidity silo in traditional trading systems

This system isn't just a trading tool; it's a foundation for decentralized collaboration and commerce, tailored for both individual and institutional users, aiming to fully revolutionize the trading system underlayer.

A Vision for the Future of Reliable Trading Network



With Animoca Brands' support and strategic partnerships in place, BountyBay is well-positioned to drive Web3 innovation forward. BountyBay is poised to shape the future of PayFi and TradFi, expanding the potential of blockchain technologies into the broader world.

About Bounty Bay Labs:

The leading Web3 Decentralized P2P Trading Marketplace, backed by TON Ventures and Animoca Brands.

