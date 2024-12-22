Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 22.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Die erste börsennotierte Gesellschaft, die auf das gemeinsame Wachstum von Solana, XRP und Dogecoin setzt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14MVC | ISIN: AU000000AB15 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
ANIMOCA BRANDS CORPORATION LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
ACCESSWIRE
22.12.2024 15:02 Uhr
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bounty Bay: BountyBay Secures Investment From Animoca Brands

Finanznachrichten News

  • Aiming for deeper services in decentralized P2P trading & service exchanges, such as influencer services for brands

  • New features, TradeOS - the next-generation PayFi under-layer, is launching soon

  • TradeOS will empower BountyBay's first Omni-chain Meme DEX as bridge-free trading solutions

  • Collaborating with Aethir for AI agent extensions

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2024 / BountyBay, a pioneering PayFi infrastructure and decentralized P2P trading platform for products & services, has announced the investment from Animoca Brands - a global leader in blockchain and consumer-facing innovative Web3 products. This marks a major milestone in the company's journey to revolutionize digital trading by introducing groundbreaking solutions that combine blockchain technology with user-centric design.

Driving Web3 Transformation With Animoca Brands

This investment represents a strategic milestone for Bounty Bay. It propels Bounty Bay toward deeper integration with Animoca's ecosystem, unlocking great synergies with Web3 leading projects and communities. Bounty Bay will work hand in hand with the Animoca ecosystem to drive more innovations in enhancing global on-chain consumer experiences.

Expanding Into the Border Market With Kaia and LINE Mini-App

Besides existing Telegram ecosystem coverage, BountyBay is collaborating with Kaia to develop a new LINE Mini-App tailored to high-value Web3 audiences in Asia (Japan, Vietnam, Taiwan, etc.). This expansion empowers BountyBay to penetrate key markets with culturally localized tools, bridging mainstream adoption and more real-world practices.

Innovating With AI: Partnership With Aethir

In parallel with the investment, BountyBay is also running a series of collaborations with Aethir - the leading DePIN project - for community growth and the exploration of AI-powered functionalities in the P2P trading market. This collaboration aims to harness AI's potential to enhance trading analytics, automate workflows, and improve overall efficiency, pushing the boundaries of what decentralized platforms can offer.

Coming Soon, Introducing TradeOS - The New Era of Decentralized Product & Services Exchanges

BountyBay is set to redefine P2P trading with the upcoming launch of TradeOS Protocols. Designed as a next-generation modular trading system. TradeOS aims to address the key inefficiency in traditional P2P trading platforms:

  • Expensive platform take rate

  • Slow payout time for exchange parties

  • Data and liquidity silo in traditional trading systems

This system isn't just a trading tool; it's a foundation for decentralized collaboration and commerce, tailored for both individual and institutional users, aiming to fully revolutionize the trading system underlayer.

A Vision for the Future of Reliable Trading Network

With Animoca Brands' support and strategic partnerships in place, BountyBay is well-positioned to drive Web3 innovation forward. BountyBay is poised to shape the future of PayFi and TradFi, expanding the potential of blockchain technologies into the broader world.

About Bounty Bay Labs:

The leading Web3 Decentralized P2P Trading Marketplace, backed by TON Ventures and Animoca Brands.

Telegram Mini-App | Twitter | Telegram Channel | YouTube

Contact Information

BountyBay Operation Team
Operation Manager
operation@bountybay.app

.

SOURCE: Bounty Bay



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
6 Richtige für 2025
Das Börsenjahr 2025 klopft schon an die Tür – und wie immer geht es um die Frage: Welche Aktien werden die großen Gewinner sein? Die Auswahl an Möglichkeiten ist riesig, doch nur ein paar echte Volltreffer stechen heraus.

Ob stabiler Dividenden-Lieferant, Tech-Pionier oder spekulative Wette im Krypto-Bereich – wir haben die Märkte für Sie ausgiebig durchforstet und präsentieren Ihnen 6 Unternehmen, die große Chancen auf außergewöhnliche Kurssteigerungen besitzen. Hier sind, speziell für Sie, Ihre „6 Richtigen“ für 2025.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Unternehmen das Potenzial besitzen, im kommenden Jahr richtig durchzustarten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.