The 2024 Global Brand Cultural Event hosted by Kweichow Moutai Group recently concluded successfully in Italy. Leveraging liquor as a cultural bridge between East and West, the event charted new pathways and milestones for Chinese brands, exemplified by Kweichow Moutai Group, in their global outreach. It also fostered deeper cultural exchange and mutual understanding between China and Italy.

Gao Shan introduced Moutai to the guests at the event in Rome. (Photo: Business Wire)

As part of the event, Moutai organized two grand themed tasting dinners in Milan and Rome. Gao Shan, Chairman of the Labor Union of Kweichow Moutai Distillery (Group) Co., Ltd., highlighted Italy's longstanding support in Moutai's international journey, noting that the brand has been exported to Italy since the 1970s.

Quoting Italian President Sergio Mattarella during his visit to China, Gao emphasized the importance of enhancing bilateral cooperation and cultural exchanges, underscoring their potential to further mutual understanding between Eastern and Western civilizations and contribute to global progress.

Gao reiterated Kweichow Moutai Group's commitment to using liquor as a cultural medium, focusing on creating platforms for exchange, and strengthening partnerships with Italian distributors. The group aims to further promote cultural ties, deepen trade collaborations, and contribute to the shared prosperity of China and Italy.

Pierluigi Grassi, a technical official from the Italian Ministry of Agriculture, praised the historical and cultural affinity between Italy and China. Both nations, he noted, share rich traditions in cuisine and liquor-making. He expressed admiration for Moutai's legacy, premium quality, brand culture, and the unique natural environment of Moutai Town.

Next year marks the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Italy. Kweichow Moutai Group plans to leverage this milestone to deepen its integration with local culture, align with the tastes and preferences of Italian consumers, and establish itself as a business card of China with its fragrance spreading worldwide.

