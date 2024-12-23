Gurit Holding AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision
Zurich, December 23, 2024 - Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Gurit (SIX Swiss Exchange: GURN) today provides an update on its strategic realignment and right-sizing measures, previously announced on October 30, 2024, which aims to develop stronger positions in marine and industrial markets and ensures long-term competitiveness on the wind market. These initiatives are progressing swiftly, enabling Gurit to offer further insights on future directions and financial implications.
In the wind market Gurit strengthens its focus on Europe, North America, India, and APAC (excluding China), and exits non-competitive environments. This translates in the following directions:
In the marine and industrial markets, Gurit reinforces its organization and footprint and records first successes substituting wood products by PET from recycled bottles in the office furniture and recreational vehicles markets:
Expectations for marine and industrial sales are already above one third of total sales and above half the adjusted operating profit in 2025.
Financial impact
The restructuring and impairment expenses will be mostly recognized in Gurit's 2024 financial results.
Additionally, the decision to discontinue the carbon fiber pultrusion business leads to a cash and equity neutral goodwill recycling of around CHF 70 million in the Group's income statement in 2025 as required under Swiss GAAP FER.
Outlook
Next publications
About Gurit
Gurit Group Communications
Phone: +41 44 316 15 50, e-mail: investor (at) gurit.com
Forward-looking statements:
