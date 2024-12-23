DJ Finnvera updated the Euro Medium Term Note programme and was accepted as an issuer on Nasdaq Helsinki

Finnvera Oyj (69BL) Finnvera updated the Euro Medium Term Note programme and was accepted as an issuer on Nasdaq Helsinki 23-Dec-2024 / 07:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.12.2024 08:10:03 EET | Finnvera Oyj | Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange Finnvera plc, Stock Exchange Release 23 December 2024 Finnvera updated the Euro Medium Term Note programme and was accepted as an issuer on Nasdaq Helsinki Finnvera has updated the Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) programme on 20 December 2024 from EUR 15 billion to EUR 17 billion. On 19 December 2024, the State of Finland has confirmed guarantee for the debt programme and has raised the maximum amount to EUR 17 billion. Finnvera issues bonds under the EMTN programme. The programme has an explicit state guarantee, and its rating corresponds to that assigned to the long-term debt of the State of Finland (Moody's Aa1 ja Fitch AA+). At the end of September 2024, the outstanding bonds issued amounted to approximately EUR 12 billion. Finnvera uses the funds it acquires to finance export credits. The goal of the funding is to make competitive financing available for the clients of Finnish export companies. The arrangement of buyer financing for foreign buyers is often a prerequisite for closing an export deal. Consequently, funding enhances the impact of Finnvera's financing operations and makes transactions possible for Finnish export companies. On 20 December 2024, Finnvera was accepted as an issuer on Nasdaq Helsinki. Finnvera aims to list new bonds issued under the EMTN programme on Nasdaq Helsinki. "Finnvera is a State-owned Finnish financing company with an international investor base. As a Finnish issuer we consider Nasdaq Helsinki an obvious choice for the listing venue for Finnvera's bonds. In Finland, there are also other issuers operating in the international capital market, whose bonds have been listed on Nasdaq Helsinki", says Funding Manager Jarno Kosonen, responsible for the long-term funding in Finnvera. Further information: Jarno Kosonen, Funding Manager, Finnvera plc tel. +358 50 386 1754 About Finnvera Oyj Finnvera provides financing for the start, growth and internationalisation of enterprises and guarantees against risks arising from exports. Finnvera strengthens the operating potential and competitiveness of Finnish enterprises by offering loans, guarantees and other services associated with the financing of exports. The risks included in financing are shared between Finnvera and other providers of financing. Finnvera is a specialised financing company owned by the State of Finland and it is the official Export Credit Agency (ECA) of Finland. www.finnvera.fi/eng News Source: Finnvera Oyj =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: XS1613374559 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: 69BL Sequence No.: 366624 EQS News ID: 2056277 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

