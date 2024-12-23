Anzeige
Montag, 23.12.2024
Die erste börsennotierte Gesellschaft, die auf das gemeinsame Wachstum von Solana, XRP und Dogecoin setzt!
WKN: 911463 | ISIN: NO0003079709
Frankfurt
20.12.24
21:50 Uhr
2,758 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.12.2024 08:10 Uhr
57 Leser
Kitron ASA: Kitron signs contract for marine IoT technology

Finanznachrichten News

(2024-12-23) Kitron has entered into a manufacturing contract with a leading technology company focusing on innovative IoT solutions.

A five-year contract has been signed, and Kitron has received orders totalling EUR 15 million for delivery in 2025.

The contract covers a gateway to sensors that transfer data to the cloud. The target application is assets tracking, monitoring shipments in the logistics sector.

"We are extremely happy that the customer has chosen Kitron as a long-term production partner for its innovative IoT offering. Connectivity, including IoT, is one of Kitron's prioritized market sectors, so this fits perfectly with our strategy," said Mindaugas Sestokas, VP Central Eastern Europe.

Production will take place at Kitron's facility in Kaunas, Lithuania, and the scope is high-level assembly.

For further information, please contact:
Peter Nilsson, President and CEO, tel. +47 948 40 850
Mindaugas Sestokas, VP CEE, tel. +370 685 25557
E-mail: investorrelations@kitron.com

Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical devices and Defence/Aerospace sectors. The group is located in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, India, Malaysia, China and the United States. Kitron has about 2 500 employees, and revenues were EUR 775 million in 2023.

www.kitron.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
