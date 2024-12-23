Kitron ASA: Kitron signs contract for marine IoT technology

(2024-12-23) Kitron has entered into a manufacturing contract with a leading technology company focusing on innovative IoT solutions.

A five-year contract has been signed, and Kitron has received orders totalling EUR 15 million for delivery in 2025.

The contract covers a gateway to sensors that transfer data to the cloud. The target application is assets tracking, monitoring shipments in the logistics sector.

"We are extremely happy that the customer has chosen Kitron as a long-term production partner for its innovative IoT offering. Connectivity, including IoT, is one of Kitron's prioritized market sectors, so this fits perfectly with our strategy," said Mindaugas Sestokas, VP Central Eastern Europe.

Production will take place at Kitron's facility in Kaunas, Lithuania, and the scope is high-level assembly.

