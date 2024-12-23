OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's unemployment rate decreased in November to the lowest level in nine months, the labor force survey data from Statistics Norway showed on Monday.The seasonally adjusted jobless rate dropped to 3.7 percent in November, down from 4.0 percent in October.Further, this was the lowest unemployment rate since February, when it was 3.5 percent.The number of unemployed people decreased to 111,000 in November from 122,000 in the prior month, the agency said.Data showed that the employment rate stood at 70.1 percent versus 70.0 percent in October.On a trend basis, the unemployment rate continued to remain stable at 4.0 percent.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX