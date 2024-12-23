JA Solar has revealed plans to invest CNY 3. 957 billion ($542 million) to build a factory in Oman with 6 GW of solar cell capacity and 3 GW of PV module capacity. JA Solar has revealed plans to invest about CNY 3. 957 billion to construct a state-of-the-art solar manufacturing facility in Oman. The factory, to be built in the Sohar Port and Freezone, will have an annual capacity of 6 GW of solar cells and 3 GW of PV modules. The investment will include land leasing, facility construction, production equipment, and related infrastructure. JA Solar said it will set up a project company to handle ...

