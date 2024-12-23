WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Department of State raised its Travel Advisory for Vanuatu to Level 3 in the wake of last week's deadly earthquake n the South Pacific Ocean nation.U.S. citizens have been advised to reconsider travel to Vanuatu due to widespread infrastructure damage from the earthquake.'The U.S. government's ability to provide emergency assistance to U.S. citizens in Vanuatu is limited, and departure options have been disrupted. Within Vanuatu, numerous buildings sustained severe damage, and curfews are in effect in some areas,' the State Department said in its latest Travel Advisory.UN agencies are intensifying their response in Vanuatu after a 7.3 magnitude earthquake killed 12 people and injured hundreds of others last week, with a second 6.1 magnitude tremor on Sunday further exacerbating the challenges for affected communities.A state of emergency remains in effect across the island nation, and a seven-day dusk-to-dawn curfew in parts of Port Vila is declared until Tuesday. Access road to the seaport is also reportedly blocked.The second earthquake heightened concerns, with further updates on its impact, including on the reopening of Port Vila airport to commercial flights, still awaited.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX