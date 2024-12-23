PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech economic confidence weakened slightly after rising in the previous month, survey results from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Monday.The economic sentiment index dropped to 97.5 in December from 98.0 in November.Similarly, the industrial confidence index weakened to 88.5 from 90.9, while the sentiment index in trade rose to 96.8 from 96.4 in the previous month.The business confidence indicator stood at 96.9 versus 97.3 in November.Data showed confidence among consumers declined in December, and the sentiment index fell to 100.4 from 101.6 in November.The share of consumers expecting the overall economic situation in the country to deteriorate over the next twelve months increased slightly, and their purchase intentions rose.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX