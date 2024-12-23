TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nissan Motor Co. (NSANF.PK, NSANY.PK) and Honda Motor Co. (HMC) have signed a memorandum of understanding to start discussions and considerations toward a business integration through the establishment of a joint holding company. The companies will establish an integration preparatory committee and will conduct focused discussions. Execution of a definitive agreement concerning the business integration is scheduled for June 2025.Nissan and Honda plan to establish, through a joint share transfer, a joint holding company. Nissan and Honda will be fully owned subsidiaries of the joint holding company. Shares of the newly established joint holding company under consideration are planned to be newly listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The listing is planned for August 2026. Shareholders of Nissan and Honda will continue to be able to trade shares of the joint holding company issued during this share transfer on the TSE.Separately, Nissan Motor Co., Honda Motor Co., and Mitsubishi Motors (MMTOF.PK) have signed a memorandum of understanding to explore the possibility of Mitsubishi Motors' participation, involvement, and synergy sharing in relation to the business integration through the establishment of a joint holding company outlined in an MOU signed between Nissan and Honda. Mitsubishi Motors plans to reach its conclusion by the end of January 2025 on the participation in the business integration between Nissan and Honda.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX