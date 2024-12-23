Anzeige
ICG Enterprise Trust Plc: Financing facility update

Finanznachrichten News

23 December 2024

ICG Enterprise Trust announces increased credit facility

ICG Enterprise Trust plc ('ICGT') has increased the size of its revolving credit facility ('RCF') from €240m to €300m to accommodate portfolio growth. This change was effective from 20 December 2024.

There are no other changes to the terms previously disclosed on 1 June 2023 and 5 June 2024.

At 13 December 2024, ICGT had total available liquidity of £84m (31 July 2024: £126m). This comprised £8m cash and £76m (€92m) undrawn RCF. Pro forma for the increase announced today, ICGT would have had total available liquidity of £134m.

Enquiries

Analyst / Investor enquiries
Chris Hunt, Head of Corporate Development and Shareholder Relations
+44 (0) 20 3545 2000

Media
Clare Glynn, Corporate Communications, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 1395

Website
www.icg-enterprise.co.uk

About ICG Enterprise Trust

ICG Enterprise Trust is a leading listed private equity investor focused on creating long-term growth by delivering consistently strong returns through selectively investing in profitable, cash-generative private companies, primarily in Europe and the US, while offering the added benefit to shareholders of daily liquidity.

We invest in companies directly as well as through funds managed by Intermediate Capital Group plc ('ICG') and other leading private equity managers who focus on creating long-term value and building sustainable growth through active management and strategic change.

Disclaimer

The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to acquire or subscribe for, any securities in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation is unlawful or would impose any unfulfilled registration, qualification, publication or approval requirements on ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (the "Company") or its affiliates or agents. Equity securities in the Company have not been and will not be registered under the applicable securities laws of the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan or South Africa (each an "Excluded Jurisdiction"). The equity securities in the Company referred to herein and on the pages that follow may not be offered or sold within an Excluded Jurisdiction, or to any U.S. person ("U.S. Person") as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or to any national, resident or citizen of an Excluded Jurisdiction.

The information on the pages herein may contain forward looking statements. Any statement other than a statement of historical fact is a forward looking statement. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward looking statement. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on any forward looking statement, which speaks only as of the date of its issuance.


