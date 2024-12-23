Anzeige
WKN: A3DBBA | ISIN: NL0015000LU4
Tradegate
23.12.24
11:08 Uhr
9,234 Euro
-0,014
-0,15 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.12.2024 11:10 Uhr
Iveco Group N.V.: IVECO aids in the reconstruction of flooded regions in Brazil with its Solidarity Cargo

Turin, 23rd December 2024. IVECO, the brand of Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) that designs, manufactures and markets light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, once again steered support efforts for communities facing difficulties in Brazil.

Every December since 2015, the IVECO Solidarity Cargo has travelled through Brazil with a tailored project that improves the lives of people living in situations of social vulnerability. This year the project focused on rebuilding cities devastated by the floods that hit the State of Rio Grande do Sul in April and May, severely impacting about 2 million people.

The initiative brought together IVECO people, truck drivers and local residents to help reconstruct homes and build hope through the power of community. The company donated construction materials and furniture and arranged for an IVECO S-Way heavy-duty truck to transport the donations from the Iveco Group plant in Sete Lagoas (Minas Gerais) to the people of Rio Grande do Sul. Two truck drivers took leading roles in the project, leveraging their experience in transporting essential supplies to the affected areas since the flooding began, valiantly helping the communities while dealing with damage to their own homes.

IVECO's efforts in Brazil and the Solidarity Cargo project are aligned with Iveco Group's commitment to supporting and developing local communities in the regions where it operates, a commitment that is part of the Group's wider sustainability strategy. Iveco Group is present in Brazil with 3 plants and 3 R&D centres in Sete Lagoas, and a depot in Sorocaba.

To watch the video on the Solidarity Cargo 2024 project, click on the link below.

Iveco Group N.V.

Media Contacts:
Fabio Lepore, Tel: +39 335 7469007
Michelle Samson, Tel: +39 366 6542877
E-mail: mediarelations@ivecogroup.com

Attachments

  • 20241223_PR_Iveco_Group_IVECO_Solidarity_Cargo (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5c955cf5-36f3-4057-a086-4896d9983df2)
  • IVECO GROUP N.V. (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2f0c8a18-a75c-40b5-ba6d-321c510b9b83)

