RanLOS AB: RanLOS yearly review and update ahead of 2025

This year, RanLOS has made big advancements, showcasing the commitment to offer reliable and advanced test solutions for various industries. Through its role in the SIVERT 2 research project and new defense-focused initiatives, the company is reaching new heights and will expand its market opportunities.

SIVERT 2 and the development of RanLOS BeamTilt

As part of the SIVERT 2 project, RanLOS successfully delivered and installed a lift and tilt system that will be able to lift and tilt the RanLOS BeamForce 42 test system. With this solution, you can now perform semi-3D measurements of vehicle antenna parameters, marking a significant leap from previous 2D capabilities. It also enables more advanced tests of how antennas work at different angles, offering much more detail and options for companies.

"This innovation is a big step forward for us. The BeamTilt system lets us measure in ways we couldn't before. It opens new possibilities for our customers." - Lars Granbom, Sales Director of RanLOS.

Expanding into the defense industry

In parallel, RanLOS has started working on adapting its products to meet the rigorous standards of the defense sector. Through an acceleration program initiated by the Swedish Armed Forces and Vinnova, RanLOS aims to broaden its business opportunities beyond civilian industries to include defense applications. The initiative allows RanLOS to bring its advanced technology to new markets.

Global momentum

RanLOS is also building momentum globally. Resellers in China, Japan, and Korea have been actively promoting its systems at events, exhibitions, customer meetings, and direct outreach to new potential customers. These efforts have generated great attention. As a result of this, RanLOS will kick off the new year by visiting Korea, China, and Japan during January and February. These visits focus on showcasing the RanLOS test systems and strengthening the relationship with more potential customers in Asia.

"Our visits to China, Japan, and Korea in January and February are vital for us," says Lars Granbom, "We will meet our resellers and many potential customers to showcase how our systems can deliver real value. These occasions are crucial steps in driving sales and expanding our footprint in these important markets."

Alongside the visits to Asia, RanLOS is actively working with the European market as well, which will also be prioritized during the first half of 2025.

Looking ahead

As RanLOS continues to break new ground, its leadership is optimistic about future opportunities. "We are building a solid foundation for growth across multiple industries. This year's achievements are a testament to our team's dedication, and I look forward to further expanding our global reach in 2025.", says Lars Granbom.

For more information, please contact:

Lars Granbom, Sales Director RanLOS AB

lars.granbom@ranlos.com

+46 (0)70 319 65 30



RanLOS is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB (SKMG) is the company's Certified Adviser.

About RanLOS AB

RanLOS is an innovative provider of OTA test solutions for full-vehicle connectivity and antenna testing. The company was founded in 2016 by Professor Per-Simon Kildal, one of the world's most influential antenna experts. Professor Kildal also founded the companies Bluetest and Gapwaves. RanLOS has its origins from Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg, Sweden, and is listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange. RanLOS aims to provide customers with the most cost-efficient and easy-to-use OTA test solutions. The patented hardware and proprietary software are based on several years of research and are designed to test all relevant standards such as 4G, 5G, Wi-Fi, and V2X. For more information, visit RanLOS website: www.ranlos.com