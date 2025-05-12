Anzeige
Montag, 12.05.2025
Titan für Raketen, Vanadium für Batterien: Radar-Projekt perfekt für die Industrie-Revolution!!
RanLOS AB: RanLOS and Anritsu: Solutions for testing wireless communication in the automotive industry

Finanznachrichten News

The growing demands on connected and autonomous vehicles require new ways to ensure reliable, high-performance wireless communication. RanLOS and Anritsu are addressing these needs by offering compatible solutions that enable vehicle manufacturers to efficiently and accurately test antennas, wireless communication, and connected features cost-effectively.

To meet these challenges, Anritsu - in collaboration with RanLOS - has produced a detailed leaflet titled: "Full-Scale Vehicle Antenna and OTA Measurements". It outlines how the companies' compatible solutions can enable efficient, repeatable, and reliable wireless testing for connected vehicles throughout the development cycle.

The joint offering enables:

  • Solutions specifically tailored for testing vehicle antennas and wireless performance
  • High-accuracy and repeatable antenna and wireless communication measurements
  • Faster and more cost-effective development cycles for connected and autonomous vehicles

By using the RanLOS and Anritsu's combined technologies, vehicle manufacturers gain a more efficient and scalable approach to ensure that tomorrow's vehicles meet the high standards for safety, reliability, and wireless performance, while also reducing development costs and time-to-market.

Download the leaflet "Full-Scale Vehicle Antenna and OTA Measurements" here: https://www.anritsu.com/en-gb/test-measurement/support/downloads/brochures-datasheets-and-catalogs/dwl21272

  • Learn more about RanLOS test solutions: https://ranlos.com/automotive-test-solutions/
  • Learn more about Anritsu automotive solutions: https://www.anritsu.com/en-gb/test-measurement/solutions/automotive/5g-connectivity

För ytterligare information, vänligen kontakta:
Lars Granbom, VD RanLOS AB
lars.granbom@ranlos.com
+46 (0)70 319 65 30

RanLOS är noterade på Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB (SKMG) är bolagets Certified Adviser.

Om RanLOS AB
RanLOS är en innovativ leverantör av kostnadseffektiva mätsystem för testning av antennsystem och trådlös kommunikation. Företaget grundades 2016 av professor Per-Simon Kildal, en av de främsta antennexperterna i världen. Professor Kildal grundade även bolagen Bluetest och Gapwaves. RanLOS har sina rötter från Chalmers tekniska högskola i Göteborg, Sverige, och är noterat på Nasdaq First North Growth Market. RanLOS produkter är utformade för att testa fordon, basstationer, antenner samt andra uppkopplade enheter och kan testa relevanta standarder såsom 4G, 5G, Wi-Fi och V2X. Läs mer på www.ranlos.com

