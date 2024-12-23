WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - US Environmental Protection Agency and US Department of Energy have announced $850 million for 43 projects that will help small oil and gas operators, Tribes, and other entities across the country to reduce, monitor, measure, and quantify methane emissions from the oil and gas sector.This investment will incentivize companies' near-term actions to conserve valuable energy resources for American consumers, improve operational efficiencies in a global market, and reduce methane emissions, EPA said.By mitigating legacy air pollution and supporting small oil and natural gas operators, the projects will help reduce methane emissions through available and innovative technologies. Additionally, they will create partnerships to enhance emissions measurement and provide transparent data to affected communities. One Tribal consortium,11 universities, and 20 private companies were selected for projects across the Nation to deploy and test new and existing methane mitigation technologies.Three projects will help small operators across the country significantly reduce methane emissions from low-producing oil and natural gas operations, using commercially available technology solutions.Thirty-one projects will accelerate the deployment of early-commercial technology solutions to reduce methane emissions from new and existing equipment.Four projects will improve communities' access to empirical emissions data and participation in monitoring methane emissions.Five projects will enhance the detection and measurement of methane emissions from oil and gas operations at a regional scale, according to EPA.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX