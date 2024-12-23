DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's wholesale prices increased for the first time in four months in November, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Monday.Output prices in the manufacturing industry climbed 2.1 percent year-over-year in November, reversing a 1.7 percent decrease in October.Factory gate prices for food products grew 3.0 percent from last year, largely due to higher costs for dairy products. The price index for food products, beverages, and tobacco climbed 2.5 percent.At the same time, prices for chemicals and chemical products slumped by 13.4 percent.Prices for domestic sales increased 1.2 percent in November from a year ago, and those for the export market rose by 2.3 percent.Data also showed that wholesale electricity prices surged 18.9 percent annually in November, and those for construction products rose slightly by 0.9 percent.On a monthly basis, wholesale prices moved up 1.9 percent versus a 1.6 percent gain in October.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX