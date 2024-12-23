Alset AI Ventures Inc.: Alset AI Broadens Investment Policy to Embrace Decentralized AI, Quantum AI, Quantum Computing, and Cryptocurrency Opportunities

Alset AI Ventures Inc. (TSXV:GPUS)(OTC:ALSCF)(FSE:1R60, WKN:A3ESVQ) ("Alset AI" or the "Company") an artificial intelligence (AI) venture company advancing innovation through strategic investment and cloud computing solutions, announces that it has updated its investment policy to also specifically contemplate investments in decentralized AI, quantum AI, quantum computing, and cryptocurrency opportunities. This expansion highlights the Company's dedication to advancing innovation where these revolutionary technologies converge.

As the demand for decentralized and quantum AI applications accelerates, the need for powerful and specialized computing infrastructure has become paramount. Decentralized AI enables secure, transparent ecosystems powered by blockchain, while cryptocurrencies provide essential tools for decentralized governance and tokenized incentives. Quantum AI leverages quantum computing to tackle complex challenges, unlocking possibilities far beyond the scope of traditional AI models. Quantum computing, in turn, provides the foundational infrastructure required to process and analyze unprecedented levels of data.

Bridging the Gap Between Emerging Technologies

Alset AI is uniquely positioned to identify new investment opportunities in emerging sectors, and has the potential to integrate these opportunities through Cedarcross International Technologies Inc. ("Cedarcross Technologies"), its flagship portfolio company which operates in the AI high-performance computing (HPC) sector. Cedarcross Technologies offers small and medium enterprises (SMEs) access to Nvidia GPU-powered infrastructure for AI model training and deployment. Alset AI recently announced its intention to acquire majority ownership of Cedarcross Technologies that will increase its equity interest to approximately 75% upon closing, reinforcing its commitment to advancing AI cloud infrastructure.

Growing Market Opportunities

The global decentralized AI market is projected to experience exponential growth1, driven by advancements in blockchain, edge computing, and privacy-preserving technologies. Similarly, quantum AI and quantum computing are poised to revolutionize industries by solving computational challenges previously considered intractable2. Cryptocurrencies continue to underpin these advancements by offering secure and scalable financial systems essential for decentralized innovation. Additionally, they present an opportunity for companies to diversify their balance sheets, providing a hedge against traditional financial instruments.

"Our updated investment policy reflects Alset AI's dedication to staying ahead of market trends and delivering long-term value to our investors and stakeholders," Ingrao added. "We see decentralized AI, quantum AI, quantum computing, and cryptocurrency not just as individual opportunities but as interconnected imperatives to ensure the next generation of AI is accessible, powerful, and transformative."

1 Fortune Business Insights

2 AI World Insights

On behalf of Alset AI Ventures Inc.

"Adam Ingrao"

Adam Ingrao

Chief Executive Officer

About Alset AI Ventures Inc.

Alset AI is a pioneering AI and cloud computing investment firm, committed to nurturing high-potential technology companies. Through a combination of capital, strategic advisory, and cloud computing alliances, Alset AI is shaping the future of artificial intelligence and building an AI-focused venture capital platform poised for substantial growth.

For further information about Alset AI Ventures Inc., please contact:

Adam Ingrao, Chief Executive Officer

T: 778.223.8853

E: ir@alsetai.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are identifiable by words such as "anticipates," "expects," "believes," "intends," "plans," "forecasts," "may," "will," "could," "should," or similar expressions. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's updated investment policy, its ability to identify and capitalize on opportunities in decentralized AI, quantum AI, quantum computing, and cryptocurrency, the anticipated acquisition of a majority interest in Cedarcross Technologies, the role of Cedarcross in providing scalable cloud computing solutions, and the projected growth and impact of decentralized and quantum AI technologies. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, and assumptions, including assumptions about: the successful implementation of its updated investment policy; the ability of Cedarcross Technologies to scale and meet the infrastructure demands of decentralized and quantum AI; the continued growth and adoption of decentralized AI, quantum AI, and cryptocurrency markets; and the Company's ability to execute its strategic initiatives. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to: challenges in completing the acquisition of Cedarcross Technologies; difficulties in scaling Cedarcross' operations or adapting to technological advancements; shifts in market demand for decentralized AI, quantum AI, and cryptocurrency solutions; regulatory changes; economic and market volatility; and other risks detailed in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied herein.

SOURCE: Alset AI Ventures Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com