Montag, 23.12.2024
Die erste börsennotierte Gesellschaft, die auf das gemeinsame Wachstum von Solana, XRP und Dogecoin setzt!
WKN: 851271 | ISIN: US4158641070 | Ticker-Symbol: HA7
Frankfurt
23.12.24
08:15 Uhr
7,300 Euro
+0,300
+4,29 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
23.12.2024 13:22 Uhr
Enviri Corporation Names Christophe Reitemeier President, Harsco Environmental

Finanznachrichten News
  • A 25-year veteran of Harsco Environmental, Reitemeier previously served as CFO

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enviri Corporation (NYSE: NVRI), a global, market-leading provider of environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams today announced the appointment of Christophe Reitemeier to senior vice president and president, Harsco Environmental, effective January 1, 2025.

Reitemeier is a member of the Company's Executive Leadership Team (ELT) and will be based at Harsco Environmental's headquarters in England.

Reitemeier has served as vice president and chief financial officer, Harsco Environmental since 2020 and joined the Enviri ELT last year.

Reitemeier joined Harsco Environmental in 1999 and has held various leadership positions within the company. He has extensive international experience, having started his career with Arthur Andersen in France before moving to DS Smith, a British multinational packaging business.

"Christophe has demonstrated exceptional leadership and strategic vision throughout his tenure with our company," said Nick Grasberger, chairman and chief executive officer, Enviri Corporation. "He is an accomplished leader and his extensive international experience and deep understanding of our business make him the ideal candidate to lead Harsco Environmental into its next phase of growth. I am confident that under his leadership, we will continue to drive innovation and deliver outstanding value to our stakeholders."

Reitemeier holds a master's degree in management with a specialization in finance from NEOMA Business School in Reims, France. He succeeds Mauro Curi, who passed away in September.

About Harsco Environmental
Enviri's Harsco Environmental division is the largest and most comprehensive provider of onsite material processing and environmental services to the global metals industry, with operations at over 130 customer sites across more than 32 countries. Harsco Environmental is a technology partner delivering cleaner, more efficient metal production, providing customers with economically and environmentally viable solutions for the treatment and reuse of production co-products. Visit harsco-environmental.comto learn more.

About Enviri
Enviri is transforming the world to green, as a trusted global leader in providing a broad range of environmental services and related innovative solutions. The Company serves a diverse customer base by offering critical recycle and reuse solutions for their waste streams, enabling customers to address their most complex environmental challenges and to achieve their sustainability goals. Enviri is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and operates in more than 150 locations in over 30 countries. Additional information can be found at www.enviri.com.

Investor Contact
David Martin
+1.267.946.1407
dmartin@enviri.com (mailto:dmartin@enviri.com)		Media Contact
Karen Tognarelli.
1+717.480.6145
ktognarelli@enviri.com (mailto:ktognarelli@enviri.com)

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/02f0f235-5328-4dc5-bbfb-7daf74e3751b


