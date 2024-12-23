DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Irish consumer confidence dropped slightly at the end of the year as households were worried about the economic outlook, a survey showed on Monday.The Credit Union consumer sentiment index dropped to 73.9 in December from 74.1 in November.The score is well below its long-term survey average of 84.3 and signals that Irish consumer sentiment is quite subdued at present.Nonetheless, compared to December 2023, consumers' concerns eased somewhat through the past year.'It is encouraging that the December sentiment survey suggests consumer spending plans are continuing to improve as household finances are expected to recover in 2025,' David Malone, CEO of the Irish League of Credit Unions said.The survey revealed that increased concerns about economic outlook were offset by easing worries around household finances. Further, buying plans of consumers strengthened for fourth consecutive month indicating improving trends in spending.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX