MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - A record number of travelers are expected to hit the roads and skies this holiday season, and for the tenth year in a row, the United States and Mexico are the top destinations for holiday travel this year.This is according to Squaremouth.com, the leading U.S. travel insurance marketplace. iT analyzed data from thousands of policies purchased for travel this holiday season, revealing where travelers are heading and how they can ensure their travels go smoothly.The UK's popularity rose from the 10th ranked destination overall, to the fourth most popular destination during the holiday season, ranking first among European countries.Canada dropped in popularity this holiday season, moving from the third most popular destination in 2023 down to ninth in 2024.Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan, Canada and Italy, from No. 3 to No. 10, respectively, round out the top 10 travel destinations list for 2024.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX