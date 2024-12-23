WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS has announced various recalls of ready-to-eat or RTE pork and beef bologna products, as well as raw pork sausage products.Perkins, Oklahoma-based Ralph's Packing Co. is recalling around 3,132 pounds of RTE pork and beef bologna products citing misbranding and undeclared milk, a known allergen.Further, Baltimore, Maryland-based Impero Foods & Meats, Inc. is recalling around 7,485 pounds of raw pork sausage products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection.Ralph's Packing's RTE pork and beef garlic bologna items were produced since September 2022 and may be frozen. The recall involves 16-oz. or various weight vacuum-sealed chubs of 'Ralph's CIRCLE R BRAND GARLIC BOLOGNA' as well as 'Ralph's CIRCLE R BRAND GARLIC BOLOGNA with Jalapenos', with various lot codes.The impacted products bear establishment number 'EST. 51557' inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail and foodservice locations in Oklahoma. Some products may have been sliced and sold at retail deli counters.The recall was initiated after the establishment notified FSIS that the labels applied to the product did not include milk on the label.Further, Impero Foods' recalled raw Italian pork sausage items were produced from October 3, 2024, through December 19, 2024. The recall involves 10-lb. white cardboard box cases containing a plastic bag of 'Old World Italian Sausage' with 'rope' handwritten on the case; and 'Old World Italian Sausage' with 'link' handwritten on the case.These products bear establishment number 'EST. 10827' inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to restaurants and retail locations in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. Some products may have been sold at retail deli counters without labels or other identification.The issue was found while FSIS was performing surveillance activities at a retailer after notification that items may have been produced at a facility that had a suspended grant of inspection.In both recalls, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products so far.Noting that some products may be in refrigerators and/or freezers, the agency urged consumers, rtailers and restaurants, and others with the recalled products to throw them away or return to the place of purchase.For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX